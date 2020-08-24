APL panel decides against Harsh Lodha re-appointment in MP Birla firms

The Committee of Administrators Pendente Lite (APL) of the estate of late Priyamvada Birla, has decided by majority, against re-appointing Harsh Vardhan Lodha in MP Birla group firms and Universal Cables.

The APL Committee also decided against payment of profit linked to director’s remuneration by all four listed to him at the annual general meetings (AGMs) for financial year 2019-20, also by majority. The AGM will be held on Tuesday.

The Birlas filed an application before the for implementation of the APL Committee decisions. They also sought removal of Lodha from all positions within the MP Birla group.

Since the single-judge bench was in the middle of final hearings regarding previous years’ of the companies, it did not pass an interim on the application that was challenged by the Birlas before the Division Bench of the High Court.

The matter was heard by the Division Bench today, which has directed that the resolutions regarding re-appointment of Lodha in and Universal Cables and payment of profit linked directors’ remuneration shall abide by the final orders in the applications being heard by the Single Bench. The Single Bench is hearing the probate of late Priyamvada Birla’s will.

The Birla side said in a statement, “This leaves the stay of Harsh Vardhan Lodha in the four manufacturing – Vindhya Telelinks, Universal Cables, Birla Cable and Birla Corporation at the mercy of the courts.”

However, Debanjan Mandal, legal counsel to Lodha and partner at solicitor firm, Fox & Mandal, said, “This is an insignificant event. Prayer for adjournment of AGM was made in the petition along with several other prayers. But none were passed. The petition will be heard. There is no interim order.”

Last year, too, the APL Committee had decided not to support the re-appointment of Lodha as a director in and Birla Cable.