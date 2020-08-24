Apollo Global Management, Piramal Capital in talks for $500-million loan

US-based private equity (PE) fund Apollo Global Management, Inc. is in final stages of talks with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, part of Piramal Enterprises, on a loan of $300-500 million (Rs 2,220-3,700 crore), according to sources in the know. This will be the one of the largest debt deals in home finance/non-banking finance this year.

The deal is structured in such a way that Apollo will come in as senior lender in certain developer loans Piramal will give. By that, it (Apollo) will have the first rights on a project’s cash flow. Apollo will get a choice to pick ...