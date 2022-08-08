Apollo Hospitals acquires Gurugram hospital from Nayati for Rs 450 cr

Enterprise, India’s first multi-speciality chain of hospitals, on Monday announced the acquisition of a hospital asset in from Nayati and Research for a consideration of around Rs 450 crore.

The asset is situated on hospital-zoned land, with a potential of 650 beds over 700,000 square feet and was originally sold by Qutub Enclave Complex Medical Charitable Trust in 2011 to Nayati. The acquisition marks the entry of Apollo in the state of Haryana. The hospital will establish the group's presence in the millennium city of Gurugram, one of India's fastest growing cities, with an aspirational populace, and substantial brand equity for Apollo Hospitals, owing to its existing footprint in the region, a company statement said. The transaction has been consummated through AHEL’s fully-owned subsidiary, North Ltd, and funded using available surplus funds with the group.

The upcoming integrated complex, located on the Golf Course Road, at would be commissioned in a span of 24 months. The facility would also be at the centre of incubating advancements in digital healthcare, accelerators and start-ups and contribute towards the country’s healthcare eco system, propelling the country and the state of Haryana towards leading practices and world-class healthcare, it added.

“I am delighted that has added to its presence in the North, a key area of focus for us. We are committed to bringing our proven focus on outstanding clinical outcomes, along with the best of the Apollo Hospitals ecosystem - including preventive health, pharmacies, day surgery centres, birthing centres, primary care facilities and diagnostics, home care, geriatric care, rehabilitation and assisted living, all tied together by India's largest digital healthcare platform, Apollo 24/7 - to foster the seamless delivery of holistic Healthcare in the state, and to position the state as the forerunner in Medical Value Travel,” said Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group

“We are also confident that our presence will further boost the local economy, generate highly skilled healthcare as well as allied jobs. We will endeavour to stimulate innovation, and create an unparalleled atmosphere of excellence, research, learning and healing. We look forward to making a significant contribution towards improving the quality of life and the well-being of the citizens of Haryana,” Reddy added.