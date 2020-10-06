Apparel body says removal of export curb on N-95 masks to help boost sector

Apparel exporters body on Tuesday said the government's decision to remove export curbs on N-95 masks will open up global markets for Indian players engaged in the sector.

"This move will increase India's exports by Rs 1,000 crore annually. The country will now be able to bag export orders worth crore of rupees in this huge business opportunity. Annual export of all the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits including N-95 masks could be around Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore, chairman of the Sakthivel said in a statement.

The government removed export curbs on N-95 masks, which are in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic, with a view to promoting outbound shipments of the product.

The lifting of the export ban on N-95 masks opens up the global market finally for all items under PPE which has a total global market of more than USD 60 billion over the next five years, he said.

He further added that this will strengthen the domestic PPE manufacturers to compete at the international level. The industry is producing more than 50 lakh N-95 and 2/3 ply masks on a daily basis.

