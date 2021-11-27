Apple becomes largest smartphone brand in China in Oct 2021, surpasses Vivo

-
Tech giant Apple has surpassed smartphone brand Vivo to emerge as the largest smartphone vendor in China in October 2021, says a report.
According to market research firm Counterpoint, driven by the iPhone 13 series, Apple's sales grew 46 per cent MoM, the highest among all major OEMs in the country.
"Ever since Huawei's decline, the top position in China has been changing hands. OPPO became number one in January 2021 while Vivo attained the top position in March 2021," Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint, said in a statement.
"The market dynamics changed again in October with Apple becoming the new one OEM for the first since December 2015," Pathak added.
"Huawei has been resilient in the premium segment in China, but this seems to be changing now. Apple, with its strong brand equity, is gaining the maximum from the gap left by Huawei in the premium segment," Pathak said.
"Apple could have gained more if it were not for the shortages, especially for the Pro versions. But still, Apple is managing its supply chain better than other OEMs," he added.
