JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches

Twitter failed to comply with new IT rules, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Business Standard

Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 in pictures: Price, features, specifications

Smartphone brand realme on June 15 introduced its flagship killer smartphone -- realme GT -- that comes powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

Topics
Realme India | Realme

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

New realme GT

New realme GT
1 / 5
 

Smartphone brand realme on June 15 introduced its flagship killer smartphone -- realme GT. The smartphone is now available for purchase in selective countries, including Poland, Spain, Russia and Thailand with additional markets to follow.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset
2 / 5
 

Realme GT comes powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The realme GT's design is based on the core concept of grand tourers (GT) sports cars which were made for high speed, long-distance driving combined with exceptional performance and luxury features.

Price and colours

Price and colours
3 / 5
 

The new realme GT with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available in three colours -- dashing silver, dashing blue and racing yellow for 599 euros at realme official online platform as well as other authorised distribution channels. The 8GB+128GB variant will be available on sale for just 369 euros only on AliExpress.

Features

Features
4 / 5
 

The realme GT features a 6.43-inch 120Hz Samsung Super AMOLED display capable of providing the high responsiveness required by even the most hardcore gamers. It boasts a Sony 64MP triple camera with a brand-new night portrait mode and AI capabilities to deliver professional-grade photos. 

This is one of the first devices to support the Android 12 Beta 1

This is one of the first devices to support the Android 12 Beta 1
5 / 5
 

The company said it will continue its Android 12 Developer Preview Program to compile users' feedback before launching the new realme UI later this year.


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, June 16 2021. 13:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU