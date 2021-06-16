Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 in pictures: Price, features, specifications

New realme GT
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset
Realme GT comes powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The realme GT's design is based on the core concept of grand tourers (GT) sports cars which were made for high speed, long-distance driving combined with exceptional performance and luxury features.
Price and colours
The new realme GT with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available in three colours -- dashing silver, dashing blue and racing yellow for 599 euros at realme official online platform as well as other authorised distribution channels. The 8GB+128GB variant will be available on sale for just 369 euros only on AliExpress.
Features
The realme GT features a 6.43-inch 120Hz Samsung Super AMOLED display capable of providing the high responsiveness required by even the most hardcore gamers. It boasts a Sony 64MP triple camera with a brand-new night portrait mode and AI capabilities to deliver professional-grade photos.
This is one of the first devices to support the Android 12 Beta 1
The company said it will continue its Android 12 Developer Preview Program to compile users' feedback before launching the new realme UI later this year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU