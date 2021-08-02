Realme to start export of India-made smartphones to Nepal from Q3

Tech major on Monday said it will begin exporting India-made smartphones to in the third quarter of 2021.

Vice President and India and Europe Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth will spearhead the brand's presence and business operations in while continuing to lead the India and Europe growth story for the company, a statement said



"With localisation and innovation at its core, sees as a critical market and will expand its presence in the Nepal smartphone market in order to meet consumer needs. Realme wants to democratise the most cutting-edge technology of smartphones and AIOT products in Nepal and make them available in all price segments for consumers," it added.

Realme is among the top four smartphone brands in markets like India, Czech Republic, and Greece.

In India, Realme - with a 14.6 per cent market share - ranked fourth in the tally of top smartphone companies in the June 2021 quarter, behind Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo. Over 33 million smartphones were shipped in India in the second quarter of 2021, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Realme was the top 5G smartphone brand with a 23 per cent share in the said quarter, the report had said.

"It is an immensely proud moment where Realme will be exporting 'Made in India' smartphones to our neighbour Nepal. Adding to this, we will also be exporting our AIOT products very soon. We have received great success in India and will look forward to receiving a similar achievement in Nepal," Sheth said on Monday.

He added that the company aims to be among the top two smartphone brands in Nepal by 2022.

"As I embark on this newly added role to lead realme's Nepal operations, I am really thrilled and looking forward to bringing fantastic realme products to Nepal users," he said.

