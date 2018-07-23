Apple engaging third party to make a few iPhone sets in Bengaluru: Govt

has started making certain models of in Bengaluru through a contract manufacturer, Parliament was informed on Monday.

"While has already started of certain models of in Bengaluru through a contract manufacturer, details of private business decisions are not maintained by the Centre," of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The government has received representations seeking concessions including duty exemption on and repair units, components, and consumables for manufacturing, which have not been accepted, he said.

In a separate reply, the said as on July 15, 16,324 applications have been received of which 11,129 have been recognised as startups.