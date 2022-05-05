Apple stops accepting payments using credit cards issued by Indian banks

-
Apple has stopped accepting payments for subscriptions and app purchases using credit cards issued by Indian banks. The US company will also not accept payments for ad campaigns on Apple Search using such cards from June 1.
The change has come as a result of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year barring auto-debit: a rule that has allegedly disrupted recurring online transactions.
In an email message to users, Apple said: “Due to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, Apple Search Ads will soon no longer accept payments from credit cards issued by banks in India.”
“Starting on June 1, all campaigns using a credit card issued from a bank in India will be placed on hold. To avoid a lapse in serving ads to your customers, you can use a credit card issued by a bank outside of India. You can update your payment method by going to the Billing tab in your account settings,” said the company.
An email sent to Apple India asking what payment options are available for businesses and users remained unanswered.
Many users also stated that they were unable to make payments for Apple subscriptions like iCloud. Users were unable to pay from the Apple ID accounts as well.
In April this year Apple had also allowed Indian users to make payments using Apple’s ID account using UPI and netbanking. However, that too for many seems to be full of glitches.
The Apple Search Ad will impact developers who have a presence on Apple’s iStore. This will impact developers running campaigns on apple search ads which means their ad will not show up during search. So if you were searching for a dating app, TrulyMadly advertisements will not show up as payments have been stopped,” said Snehil Khanor, co-founder and CEO, TrulyMadly.com.
Khanor also said that other platforms such as Meta (Facebook) and Google have provided several other payment options for users and businesses.
Since the RBI’s mandate came into effect, platforms like Apple, Google, Meta, OTT players and all other merchants have had to alert customers via an e-mandate. Customers now need two-factor authentication and set up a fresh e-mandate for recurring payments. The rules also require customers to give their consent each time they need to pay a subsequent payment of above Rs. 5,000.
Developers that Business Standard spoke to clarified that Apple is a small base of their revenue, a chunk of business comes from the Android ecosystem. The impact of the latest glitch, hence, was difficult to explain.
