ArcelorMittal signs deal for sale of 50% shipping biz stake to pare debt

The world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, has signed a share purchase agreement with DryLog Ltd (DryLog) for the sale of a 50 per cent stake in Global Chartering Limited (GCL), its wholly owned shipping business, as part of a commitment to unlock up to $2 billion from its asset portfolio by mid-year 2021.

Subsequently, a 50:50 shipping joint venture will be formed with DryLog.

The asset divestment at the group level though announced by the company earlier this year, comes close on the heels of the conclusion of the $5.7 billion Essar Steel deal in India last week.

Essar Steel was acquired jointly by and Nippon Steel under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

A joint venture Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has been established which owns and operates Essar Steel. holds 60 per cent of AM/NS India while the rest is with Nippon Steel.

The two are financing the AM/NS India through a combination of one-third partnership equity and two-thirds debt. The debt will sit with the joint venture.

ArcelorMittal's equity contribution however works out to around $1.14 billion, which is likely to be the net debt impact at a group level.

Arcelor's net debt as of September 30, 2019 was $10.7 billion and it is committed to bringing it below $7 billion.

The stake sale and joint venture formation with DryLog will ultimately impact ArcelorMittal’s net debt by $530 million, with $400 million on completion and a further $130 million due in early 2020, said the company in a statement. The DryLog transaction is expected to close before the end of 2019.

GCL currently operates 28 dry cargo vessels, that range from Supramax to Cape Size, 25 of which are on long-term leases and will be transferred into the joint venture, with the remaining three being owned outright.