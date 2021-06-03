Arvind Fashions fourth quarter net loss narrows to Rs 99.45 crore

-
ALSO READ
World fashion capitals get a $600 million haircut thanks to Covid-19
This month's Paris Fashion Week goes digital: France fashion regulator
Aditya Birla Fashion steps up presence in ethnic wear after Sabyasachi deal
Reduced debt, better business outlook spark rally in Aditya Birla Fashion
Himatsingka Seide, KPR Mill: Trading strategies for textile stocks
-
Arvind Fashions Ltd's consolidated net loss has narrowed to Rs 99.45 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, helped by higher revenue from operations.
The company had reported a net loss of Rs 208.12 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.
Revenue from operations went up by 14 per cent to Rs 768.59 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 673.31 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Arvind Fashions Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Arvind Fashions said due to COVID-19, the fashion business has been severely impacted.
"This initially led to lower sales, resulting in inventory build-up and slower collection of receivables. With easing of lockdown restrictions, the group's performance for the subsequent quarters has been progressively better, until the same was once again impacted somewhat in the current quarter due to the second wave of COVID-19," the company said.
Arvind Fashions MD and CEO Shailesh Chaturvedi said "while the demand environment continues to stay volatile in near term due to second wave of COVID-19, we are confident of medium-term outlook to scale up powerful brands in our portfolio through continued store expansion and digital and omni-channel presence".
Shares of Arvind Fashions Ltd were trading 1.35 per cent higher at Rs 150.05 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU