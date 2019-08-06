As e-grocers perfect the art of online sale, Jio effect lurks in background

Almost three years ago, Amazon India Senior Vice-President and country manager Amit Agarwal had claimed his platform was proudly selling 50 different kinds of churan. He had also predicted that grocery would become the biggest money churner for online marketplaces in times to come.

He was mocked by competition back then. Cut to 2019 and perfecting the art of online sale seems to be working towards almost full-time. A player that is yet to join the race might, however, present a challenge at full blast: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries’ upcoming Jio ‘new commerce’ ...