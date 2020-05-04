Google sees jump in cloud infra use as India stays at home during lockdown

Karan Bajwa, managing director (MD) of Google Cloud in India, has been with the technology major for a little over a month. But he is already seeing unprecedented growth, triggered by the Covid--19 pandemic that has brought the world to its knees.

But the need for executing tasks in the physical world virtually has triggered enormous demand for software infrastructure, with Google being a key provider of those. Bajwa, who joined Google in March, says the company is witnessing huge surge for its cloud computing products and services that power videoconferencing, online gaming, and ...