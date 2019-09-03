Ashok Leyland meets BS-VI emission norms for all its heavy-duty vehicles

Ltd has said that it will be the first Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to meet the BS-VI emission norms for all its heavy-duty trucks.

The company said it becomes the first Indian OEM to meet the BS-VI emission norms across the full range of heavy duty trucks – Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) 16.2 tonnes and above, according to company's release.

N Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer of the company received the certificates, confirming compliance to BS-VI emission standard, from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

From April 1, 2020 onwards all vehicles have to comply with the BS-VI emission norms, the company said.

“ has always been a pioneer in introducing new technology in the commercial vehicle industry and this achievement of meeting the BS-VI emission standard across our heavy-vehicle range further reinforces our position as technology leaders,” Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Compliance in the LCV (light commercial vehicle) and ICV (intermediate commercial vehicle) range will be completed shortly and we will offer a comprehensive range from 70 hp to 360 hp in BS VI application,” Hinduja added.