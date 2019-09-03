Ashok Leyland meets BS-VI emission norms for all its heavy-duty vehicles

-
ALSO READ
Ashok Leyland lines up Rs 2,000 cr capex for BS-VI migration, new LCV unit
Ashok Leyland undertakes cost cutting measures to save Rs 500 crore
Ashok Leyland posts overall sales dip of 3.6% in May as exports drag
Ashok Leyland slips 12%, hits over 5-year low on weak outlook
Ashok Leyland to shut Uttarakhand heavy vehicles plant to for 9 days
-
Ashok Leyland Ltd has said that it will be the first Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to meet the BS-VI emission norms for all its heavy-duty trucks.
The company said it becomes the first Indian OEM to meet the BS-VI emission norms across the full range of heavy duty trucks – Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) 16.2 tonnes and above, according to company's release.
N Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer of the company received the certificates, confirming compliance to BS-VI emission standard, from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).
From April 1, 2020 onwards all vehicles have to comply with the BS-VI emission norms, the company said.
“Ashok Leyland has always been a pioneer in introducing new technology in the commercial vehicle industry and this achievement of meeting the BS-VI emission standard across our heavy-vehicle range further reinforces our position as technology leaders,” Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland was quoted as saying in the statement.
“Compliance in the LCV (light commercial vehicle) and ICV (intermediate commercial vehicle) range will be completed shortly and we will offer a comprehensive range from 70 hp to 360 hp in BS VI application,” Hinduja added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU