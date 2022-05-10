Asian Paints Q4 results: Net profit declines marginally to Rs 850 cr

Asian Paints' consolidated net profit fell marginally to Rs 850.42 crore in Q4FY22 as compared to year-ago period. Revenue from operations increased 18.66% to Rs 7,892.67 crore.

Consolidated sales increased 20.6% to Rs 7,890 crore in Q4FY22 over Q4FY21, the company said on Tuesday. Profit before exceptional items and tax increased 12.8% to Rs 1,304.88 crore from Rs 1,156.31 crore.

PBDIT (profit before depreciation, interest, tax, other income, and exceptional items) (before share in profit of associates) increased 9.5% to Rs 1,443.29 crore from Rs 1,318.26 crore. PBDIT margin improved from 12.9% in Q2 to 18.3% in Q4.

For the year, Asian Paints' consolidated sales increased 34.6% to Rs 28,923.48 crore from Rs 21,485.20 crore in the year ended March 2021.

Profit before exceptional items and tax marginally decreased to Rs 4,303.42 crore in FY22 from Rs 4,304.35 crore in FY21.

PBDIT (before share in profit of associates) decreased 1.1% to Rs 4,803.61 crore from Rs 4,855.60 crore, due to lower profits in international operations on account of higher inflationary conditions, despite a value growth of 16.3% in international operations.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 15.50 per equity share.

The current economic crisis in Sri Lanka has led to currency devaluation. This has resulted in recognition of exceptional item of Rs 48.50 crore towards exchange loss arising on foreign currency obligations of Causeway Paints Lanka ("Causeway Paints") in the consolidated financial for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Consequent to the currency devaluation, foreign currency translation loss of Rs 139.87 crore is recognised in the 'Other Comprehensive Income' in consolidated financial for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.

Shares of were up 2.97% at Rs 3099 on the BSE.