Ask SBI to release one month's salary to Jet Airways staff: NAG to PM Modi

The National Aviator's Guild (NAG), which represents pilots of the grounded carrier Jet Airways, Saturday requested to "direct" the airline's lender State Bank of to release one month's salary of all the employees.

In a late evening e-mail to the prime minister, the guild also sought government's directive to "stop de-registration" of the airline's aircraft, which are now being leased by other domestic carriers.

"We urge you to direct SBI to release a month's salary to all employees on an urgent and humane basis. We don't want to see a repeat of the human tragedy which unfolded post the Kingfisher demise," said NAG in the e-mail.

Thousands of employees of Kingfisher lost over eight months' salary after the went bust in October 2012.

The guild also sought to expedite the binding bid date for the stake to "preserve" enterprise value of the

It also urged the government to ascertain if there was a "premeditated conspiracy" to delay bid declaration or any other "illegal move" was afoot to allow those who have bid as individual entities to team up as a consortium now.

On Friday, had said there was no commitment on the part of stakeholders on paying salaries.

The has not paid March salaries to its over 20,000 employees. Jet ceased operations on April 17.

The airline suspended operations after the SBI-led consortium of lenders rejected its demand of a Rs 983-crore lifeline to help carry out operations and pay salaries.