FM Jaitley has promised to look into Jet Airways' issues: CEO Vinay Dube

Minister has assured to look into cash-strapped Jet Airways' issues that have forced the to halt operations temporarily, its said Saturday.

Dube, along with Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, the airline's Amit Agarwal, representatives of pilots, engineers, cabin crew and ground staff unions met Jaitley at his residence in

At least one month's salary was needed to be paid to the employees for retaining them, Dube said, speaking to reporters later.

"To keep them where they are and to give them hope we need to pay them at least a month's salary or more. The minister has assured us to look into that," Dube said after the meeting.

Jet Airways, which ceased all operations Wednesday, has not paid to its entire staff for March.

Jet would require around Rs 170 crore to clear at least one month's salary of its employees, Dube stated.

During the meeting which lasted for more than an hour, the also said that competition in the sector is "important" and requested the to ensure an "open, transparent and efficient" bidding process.

The (JAMEWA) also submitted a representation to Jaitley, saying "the is sinking for want of funds and taking away the livelihood of 23,000 people".

It said the grounding of the carrier has affected not only the airline's employees but others as well, such as the passengers who are not only stranded across airports but are also paying much higher price for the flights due to a sharp spike in air fares.

Shops in of airports are facing a "lull", it said.

"We explained to the finance minister the prevailing situation at the carrier. We told him that the bidding process has to be expedited and funds need to be infused. Jaitley agreed with our demand on the sale process and also said that he will talk to the banks," said Aseem Valiani, of the National Aviator's Guild (NAG), which represents around 1,000-odd pilots of

Valiani said that in their meeting with Kharola at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan (which houses the civil ministry) earlier in the day, the management sought six-months' credit line with and extension of payment window to airport operators.

Earlier this month, SBI Caps, on behalf of the lenders, invited bids for selling upto 75 percent stake in the

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)