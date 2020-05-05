AUSFB: With multiple headwinds ahead, valuations appear expensive

March quarter (Q4FY20) was perceivably the worst for (AUSFB) since its listing in June 2017. Cracks showed up on growth and asset quality fronts as economic activity came to a grinding halt towards end-March. Net profit growth of 3.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 122.3 crore or loan growth at 18.3 per cent are perhaps the weakest show by AUSFB so far. Not surprisingly, its stock was locked in the lower circuit (no buyers) for two consecutive days. The stock has shed 53 per cent in three months, but analysts feel downside risks are on the rise.

There are three key metrics that one should look out for. One, nearly 47 per cent of AUSFB’s loan book comprises vehicle loans and sales have been weak for almost a year. Any significant recovery, too, seems difficult. Also, loans to small and medium enterprises account for 37 per cent of AUSFB’s book, which has come under pressure lately. ICICI Securities says, with high exposure to two vulnerable segments, growth may come off meaningfully in FY21. Loan disbursements, which dipped by 2.3 per cent year-on-year in Q4, are a good indicator of what is to come in the near-term. The brokerage expects AUSFB to grow its loan book at just eight per cent in FY21, as against 30–40 per cent growth previously seen.

Investors should also keep a watch on asset quality. While one could say that gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio at 1.7 per cent in Q4 (2 per cent last year) is commendable, provisioning cost at Rs 150 crore zooming from Rs 40 crore in December quarter is a cause of concern. According to Emkay Global, Rs 2,700 crore of the bank’s book formed part of the special mention account (SMA), which forced it to take an elevated provisioning of Rs 138 crore as per April 17, 2020 regulatory directive. The bank needs to provide another five per cent towards SMA accounts in June 2020 quarter. Nearly 25 per cent of its standard borrowers have opted for moratorium. How their approach to repayment changes once moratorium is lifted is a grey area for now.

Thirdly, low-cost current account–savings account ratio dipped further to 14.5 per cent in Q4, a 10-quarter low. Most of the deposit growth (34.7 per cent year-on-year in Q4) came from retail money. While this hasn’t impacted costs so far, whether blended cost of funds can be sustained at 7.5 per cent as seen in Q4 needs monitoring.

With multiple headwinds ahead, at 3.3x FY21 estimated book, valuations still appear expensive.