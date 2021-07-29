Australia's Fortescue teams up with JSW Energy for hydrogen projects

-
ALSO READ
NTPC invites EoI for Hydrogen Fuel Cell based pilot projects
NMDC Donimalai mine ops to improve domestic iron ore supply: Experts
Hindustan Zinc net profit rises 46% to Rs 1,983 cr in Q1 on higher volumes
Metal and mining stocks' weight touches two-year high on Nifty50
Reliance's O2C, new energy biz may be valued more than $100 bn: Report
-
Australia's Fortescue Metals Group said on Thursday its unit has teamed up with a subsidiary of Indian power producer JSW Energy for projects including production of hydrogen and its use in making steel in India.
Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has signed the agreement with JSW Future Energy for collaborating on hydrogen mobility, green ammonia and their industrial applications in India.
FFI has been criss-crossing the globe signing framework agreements for renewable energy projects but has come under fire from analysts for providing little detail on how its projects would be funded.
FFI's fiscal 2022 expenditure is expected to be between $400 million and $600 million, Fortescue said in its fourth-quarter production report on Thursday.
Key areas of activity for FFI include green fleet development and decarbonisation technologies, as well as scoping studies and asset identification across Australia, Asia, Africa, Latin America, Europe and North America.
(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU