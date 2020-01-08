JUST IN
Personal care startup Mamaearth raises Rs 130 cr led by Sequoia
Business Standard

Auto scrappage policy targeting CVs a way to start revival: Sajjan Jindal

If we are to become a $5 trillion economy, then we need at least 7 per cent to 8 per cent GDP growth, if not higher, says Sajjan Jindal

Pavan Lall  |  Mumbai 

Sajjan Jindal, chairman of the $14-billion JSW Group, talks to Pavan Lall on what is driving his recent flurry of share buy-backs, JSW Steel’s expansion plans, and how a stringent auto scrappage policy would help in a turn-around. Edited excerpts: How do you see the economy shaping up? The Indian economy is connected to global geo-politics and over the last year, a lot has happened.

The US-China trade war took place as well as Europe and Japan went into negative growth. That also played big for India. It has been challenging and most economies have suffered in the past ...

First Published: Wed, January 08 2020. 20:32 IST

