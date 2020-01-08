Auto scrappage policy targeting CVs a way to start revival: Sajjan Jindal

Sajjan Jindal, chairman of the $14-billion JSW Group, talks to Pavan Lall on what is driving his recent flurry of share buy-backs, JSW Steel’s expansion plans, and how a stringent auto scrappage policy would help in a turn-around. Edited excerpts: How do you see the economy shaping up? The Indian economy is connected to global geo-politics and over the last year, a lot has happened.

The US-China trade war took place as well as Europe and Japan went into negative growth. That also played big for India. It has been challenging and most economies have suffered in the past ...