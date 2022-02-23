Automaker Stellantis reaps $15-billion profit in 1st year of merger

Automaker Stellantis said Wednesday that it made 13.4 billion euros (USD 15.2 billion) in its first year after it was formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.

The earnings nearly tripled profits compared with its pre-merger existence as two separate companies, as the maker of Jeep, Opel and Peugeot vehicles exploited cost efficiencies from combining the businesses.

The result compared to a combined 4.79 billion euros for the separate in 2020 before the merger, which took effect on Jan. 17, 2021.

Revenue for the combined business rose 14per cent, to 152 billion euros.

CEO Carlos Tavares said the results prove that Stellantis is well positioned to deliver strong performance" and had overcome intense headwinds during the year.

Automakers have struggled with shortages of key parts such as semiconductor electronic components and rising costs for raw materials as the global rebound from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic brings more demand.

The company said the benefits of the merger were worth some 3.2 billion euros during the year. Mergers can lead to streamlined costs as combine functions and spread fixed costs over a larger revenue base.

The company accelerated its rollout of battery-powered vehicles, with sales of low-emission vehicles reaching 388,000 an increase of 160per cent.

Stricter environmental regulations in Europe and China are pushing automakers to roll out more electric vehicles with longer range. Stellantis started production of a hydrogen fuel cell commercial van under its Opel brand in December.

Stellantis' other brands include Chrysler, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Maserati, Ram and Vauxhall.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)