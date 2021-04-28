Automakers jump in to produce oxygen in the battle against coronavirus

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car maker, will shut down its manufacturing units in Haryana to make oxygen gas available for medical needs, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Suzuki Motor has also decided to shut down its manufacturing unit in Gujarat, Maruti Suzuki added.

Second largest carmaker Hyundai also said that it will set up oxygen generating plants in various hospitals.

The company advanced its annual maintenance shutdown to May 1 through May 9 from an earlier plan of June, Maruti Suzuki said while adding that it is committed to support the government in diverting oxygen for saving lives.

"As part of the car manufacturing process, Maruti Suzuki uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components. In the current situation, we believe that all available oxygen should be used to save lives," Maruti Suzuki said in a press release.

The company has been informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has taken the same decision for its factory, Maruti Suzuki said.

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car maker, will shut down its manufacturing units in Haryana to make oxygen gas available for medical needs, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Suzuki Motor has also decided to shut down its manufacturing unit in Gujarat, Maruti Suzuki added.

The company advanced its annual maintenance shutdown to May 1 through May 9 from an earlier plan of June, Maruti Suzuki said while adding that it is committed to support the government in diverting oxygen for saving lives.

"As part of the car manufacturing process, Maruti Suzuki uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components. In the current situation, we believe that all available oxygen should be used to save lives," Maruti Suzuki said in a press release.

Hyundai has announced an investment of Rs 20 crore to improve infrastructure. “The main aim is to make hospitals become self-sufficient in oxygen and eventually help critical patients. In addition to this, HMIF has also announced to help provide support staff to different hospitals, install medi care facilities, and even take up the operational costs if needed,” the company said.

Maruti, does not use industrial oxygen for production but its vendors, including steelmakers, do make use of the life-supporting gas for manufacturing purposes.

“We ourselves are small users of oxygen, our vendors who make various components are much larger users of oxygen,” Bhargava said.