Automakers jump in to produce oxygen in the battle against coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview: Analysts see up to 30% YoY growth in PAT
Maruti Suzuki posts 2% YoY growth in Q2 profit at Rs 1,420 crore
Maruti Suzuki posts 26% rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,997 crore; revenue up 13%
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit declines 10% YoY to Rs 1,166 cr, misses estimates
-
Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car maker, will shut down its manufacturing units in Haryana to make oxygen gas available for medical needs, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Suzuki Motor has also decided to shut down its manufacturing unit in Gujarat, Maruti Suzuki added.
Second largest carmaker Hyundai also said that it will set up oxygen generating plants in various hospitals.
The company advanced its annual maintenance shutdown to May 1 through May 9 from an earlier plan of June, Maruti Suzuki said while adding that it is committed to support the government in diverting oxygen for saving lives.
"As part of the car manufacturing process, Maruti Suzuki uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components. In the current situation, we believe that all available oxygen should be used to save lives," Maruti Suzuki said in a press release.
The company has been informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has taken the same decision for its factory, Maruti Suzuki said.
Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car maker, will shut down its manufacturing units in Haryana to make oxygen gas available for medical needs, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Suzuki Motor has also decided to shut down its manufacturing unit in Gujarat, Maruti Suzuki added.
The company advanced its annual maintenance shutdown to May 1 through May 9 from an earlier plan of June, Maruti Suzuki said while adding that it is committed to support the government in diverting oxygen for saving lives.
"As part of the car manufacturing process, Maruti Suzuki uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components. In the current situation, we believe that all available oxygen should be used to save lives," Maruti Suzuki said in a press release.
Hyundai has announced an investment of Rs 20 crore to improve infrastructure. “The main aim is to make hospitals become self-sufficient in oxygen and eventually help critical patients. In addition to this, HMIF has also announced to help provide support staff to different hospitals, install medi care facilities, and even take up the operational costs if needed,” the company said.
Maruti, does not use industrial oxygen for production but its vendors, including steelmakers, do make use of the life-supporting gas for manufacturing purposes.
“We ourselves are small users of oxygen, our vendors who make various components are much larger users of oxygen,” Bhargava said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU