Journey from cassette giant to YouTube king: How T-Series evolved

A few days back, Indian music company T-Series created history by becoming the first active YouTube channel to cross 100 million subscribers. It has since then added another million subscribers and continues to expand the gap between itself and its closest competitor Swedish YouTube celebrity Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie (also the name of his YouTube channel).

On Friday, the company was felicitated by the Guinness World Records for amassing a subscriber base of 100 million on YouTube. Anyone growing up in the 1990s will associate T-series with cassettes, and ...