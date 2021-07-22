Ayurveda platform NirogStreet raises $2.5 mn in Series A funding

-
Ayurveda doctor platform, NirogStreet on Thursday said it has raised USD 2.5 million (around Rs 18 crore) in Series A funding from investors such as Gokul Rajaram, Pureland Venture, and Wavemaker Partners among others.
The funds acquired would be used towards strengthening technology offering for the doctors and start operations in more states, NirogStreet said in a statement.
"The recent investment will be employed to strengthen the technology platform and strengthen the offering to the Ayurveda doctors and clinics," NirogStreet Founder Ram N Kumar said.
In a similar vein, Gokul Rajaram, a top executive at Doordash said: "I'm incredibly excited to support Ram and the NirogStreet team in their mission to enable people globally to access and benefit from Ayurveda." The company has been witnessing growth in double digits and has over 50,000 doctors on the platform and is constantly increasing the scale of its service along with its pool of experts, NirogStreet said.
