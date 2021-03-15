B2B startup Udaan sees demand for electronic products rising in lockdowns

-
ALSO READ
21% startups and MSMEs benefited from govt Schemes in 2020: Survey
35 Indian enterprises make it to the first Startup Bridge Canada programme
Sharp rise in Micro VC investments as 566 startups get $341 mn in 3 years
Six Indian startups that beat the pandemic to become unicorns this year
The Year That Was: How startups survived 2020 with resilience, pivots, hope
-
Udaan, the business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce startup, said on Monday it helped more than 400 electronics goods sellers get sales worth Rs 1 crore each in 2020, crediting its growth to demand by people working at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Udaan got more than 1.13 lakh new users in its electronics category in 2020 and shipped some 160 million products to 12,000 pin codes.
“As people started working from home, the demand for electronic products from professionals and families increased to facilitate their daily work, education of kids as well as for family entertainment,” said Hrishikesh Thite, head for electronics category at Udaan.
After the pandemic triggered work-from-home (WFH), many working professionals moved back to their hometowns in tier 2 and 3 cities. This resulted in a large volume of orders for electronic products from cities across Uttar Pradesh followed by West Bengal, Assam, and Bihar.
“This trend was visible across the country,” said Thite. “The seller partners on our platform benefitted as they were able to cater to demands across Bharat by leveraging our robust supply chain network and our deep access across the width and depth of the country.”
Small retailers benefited as they got access to a wide range of products at the best prices, with the convenience of placing orders on the Udaan app anytime from anywhere. Many small and big brands also joined Udaan to access new markets, and benefit from cost efficiencies offered by the platform.
Demand surged for electronic products after lockdowns to contain the coronavirus. The sale of accessories witnessed a sharp spike making it the highest selling product on the Udaan platform. More than 120 million accessories and consumer electronics followed by 10 million mobile handsets were sold on the platform during 2020.
Udaan also sold 50 million electronic products within three months post the unlock, comprising of audio and mobile accessories (19 per cent) and power accessories (16 per cent). The other products included mobile handsets (9 per cent), computers and IT accessories (7 per cent) and consumer electronics (6 per cent).
Brands such as Apple, SanDisk and boAt have partnered with Udaan to leverage its distribution network and access new markets. With doorstep delivery services in tier 1,2,3 cities across the country, the retailers didn’t have to risk going to wholesale markets during the pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU