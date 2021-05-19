Bajaj Allianz to offer up to Rs 1 cr support to Covid effected employees

Bajaj Allianz Life on Wednesday said it will offer financial support of up to Rs 1 crore to the family of its employees impacted by COVID-19.

It will also extend the educational assistance to children, among others, to help the impacted families navigate through the pandemic.

The company will offer financial support up to Rs 1 crore to the family of employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This payout will be over and above the group term life insurance plan, it said in a release.

The insurer will also provide educational assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh per annum, for two children up to graduation level, and offer continued health insurance benefits to the family of the deceased employee for up to 5 years.

Besides, Bajaj Life has also increased the minimum term life cover benefit to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh and offered an added Rs 1 lakh COVID health insurance cover to its employees, over and above the existing mediclaim policy cover.

It will also make payouts of up to Rs 20,000 per employee through the mediclaim policy for doctor consultation, tele-medicines, testing etc during the home quarantine period.

Keeping employees' wellbeing at the top, the company said it is also running several programmes and advisories on its social media platform for all its stakeholders, including the employees.

The private sector insurer said it has also launched a COVID helpline exclusively for its employees and their families for emergency support on hospitalisation, oxygen, medicine, doctor consultations and other requirements.

Santanu Banerjee, Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), Bajaj Allianz Life said, "We have multiplied our efforts to ensure that employees and their families are safe and healthy".

He said employee wellbeing is the company's topmost priority, and it will do whatever it takes to support them and be with them in this unprecedented time.

