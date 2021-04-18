Irdai slaps Rs 51 lakh fine on four insurers for violation of norms

-
ALSO READ
SBI Clerk Result 2020 on sbi.co.in: Steps to download SBI prelims result
SBI hits record high post Q3 results; CLSA lists 3 triggers for re-rating
SBI PO admit card 2021 released at sbi.co.in; check exam dates and schedule
SBI Q2 result: Profit jumps 52% YoY to Rs 4,574 cr; asset quality improves
BNP Paribas Cardif offloads 5% stake in SBI Life via open market sale
-
Regulator Irdai has imposed a penalty of Rs 51 lakh on four insurers, including SBI General Insurance Company, for violation of certain norms related to motor insurance.
A penalty of Rs 25 lakh has been imposed on SBI General Insurance Company for not fulfilling regulatory obligations under the Motor Third Party (MTP) business.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has also imposed a penalty of Rs 13 lakh on Liberty General Insurance Limited, Rs 10 lakh penalty on Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, and Rs 3 lakh on Royal Sundaram General Insurance Company.
In the order on SBI General Insurance Company, Irdai said the charge was that the the insurer did not comply with the MTP Obligation for the financial year 2017-18 calculated as per Regulation 3 of the Irdai (Obligation of Insurer in respect of Motor Third Party Insurance Business) Regulations, 2015.
"For the financial year 2017-18, the insurer did not fulfill the obligation and had a shortfall of Rs.104.6 crores (24.08 per cent), which amounts to non-compliance of Regulation 3 of Irdai (Obligation of Insurer in respect of Motor Third Party Insurance Business) Regulations, 2015," the order said.
It further said the insurer had not fulfilled the MTP obligations during the immediate previous financial year 2016-17 with a significant shortfall of Rs 146 crores (38.59 per cent).
"Taking into consideration the repetitive nature of violation, magnitude of violation, and the submissions of the insurer that they are committed and are entering into various tie-ups to fulfill the MTP obligation, the Authority...hereby imposes a penalty of Rs 25 lakh," the order said.
As per the order on Liberty General Insurance Limited, the penalty of Rs 13 has been imposed for violation of certain provisions of Guidelines on Motor Insurance Service Provider (MISP Guidelines). The insurer was also directed to ensure in future that any engagement with automotive dealers is strictly in compliance with MISP Guidelines.
The penalty of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed on Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company for violation of certain provisions of Insurance Act, 1938.
In case of Royal Sundaram General Insurance, Irdai order said the insurer was in violation of a provision MISP Guidelines while imposing the penalty of Rs 3 lakh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU