Bajaj Auto's profit before tax plunges by 57% in Q1 as coronavirus bites

The pandemic-induced lockdown dented the first quarter earnings at over a year ago period, with volumes, revenue and profits declining by 60 per cent. However, low fixed costs and better export realisation helped cushion the impact of operations on its margins.

Dragged down by poor volumes, which resulted due to a complete shutdown in April and partial resumption of operations in May and June, profit before tax and profit after tax at the Pune-based firm more than halved to Rs 682 crore and Rs 528 crore, respectively, against Rs 179 crore and Rs 1126 crore in the year ago period. This is the steepest contraction in profit seen by the company in more than a decade.

Revenue from operations during the quarter also fell year on year (y-o-y) by 60 per cent to Rs 3079 crore, while the overall turnover saw a 58.3 per cent y-o-y drop to Rs 3417 crore. Company’s overall volumes (including exports) fell 64 per cent to 443,103 units over the corresponding period.

Despite an abysmal volume show, the impact on margins at the maker of Discover and Pulsar models was marginal and not in the same proportion as the decline in volumes. Company’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation) dropped to 14. 3 per cent compared to 16.1 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The margins were above street estimates. “ delivered strong operational performance with its margins coming 430 basis points above our estimates,” wrote Arjun Yash Mahajan, head of Institutional Business at Reliance Securities in a post earnings note.

Alluding to the margins, Rakesh Sharma, executive director, said, “There was little we could have done given the demand scenario. Still to a great extent, our performance was resilient to the external factors.” He attributed it to company’s low break-even point for volumes and lower fixed costs, which helped the company negate the impact of poor operating leverage.

A higher export realisation also helped. The realisation per $ was Rs 75.6 in Q1FY21 as against Rs72.1 in Q4FY20.

He expects the overall volumes in both export and domestic markets to continue to gain in the months ahead and reach pre- levels by September. “The demand has recovered much faster than what we had expected,” said Sharma.

However, he warned that the recovery could derail if there was resurgence of the virus, citing the current month.

“The first 10 days of July were almost on par with last years’ sales. But a lockdown in a few states following an increase in the number of cases have pulled down the numbers in the last 10 days,” he said.

While the company has restarted operations, sporadic localised lockdowns are disrupting the supply chain and impacting the ability of the business to return towards normalcy, the company said in a statement.

Sales in the domestic motorcycle market was nil for the entire month of April and were impacted for a large part of May 2020. Bajaj’s domestic motorcycle volumes during the quarter dropped to 185,981 units compared to 610,936 units a year ago. CV volumes collapsed to 5,282 units compared to 86,217 units a year ago. The overall export by volume recorded a decline of 54 per cent y-o-y.



Bajaj Auto’s shares closed at Rs 2,985.60, down 0.62 per cent.