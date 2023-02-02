JUST IN
Bajaj Electricals Q3 profit rises 27%, amid high demand of consumer goods
Godrej Properties profit rises 51% to Rs 58.74 crore in December qtr
Pinterest lays off about 150 employees amid cost-cutting measures
Job growth in Indian IT sector declines 25% over corrections in hiring
FCI sells 888k tonne wheat to bulk consumers on first day of e-auction
FMCG sector slows down in Dec quarter as price growth tapers: NielsenIQ
Shares of India's Britannia Industries hit record high on Q3 profit surge
NCLT rejects second auction of Reliance Capital; creditors likely to appeal
Soon you will be required to log into your Netflix account every month
Adani's market losses top $100 bn as shelved share sale spooks investors
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Sundram Fasteners posts 7% rise in Q3 net profit as global orders rise
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bajaj Electricals Q3 profit rises 27%, amid high demand of consumer goods

India's Bajaj Electricals Ltd reported a near 27% surge in third-quarter profit on Thursday, aided by higher demand for consumer goods

Topics
Bajaj Electricals | Bajaj Consumer | Indian markets

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

India's Bajaj Electricals Q3 profit rise 27%, high demand of consumer goods
India's Bajaj Electricals Q3 profit rise 27%, high demand of consumer goods

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Bajaj Electricals Ltd reported a near 27% surge in third-quarter profit on Thursday, aided by higher demand for consumer goods such as room heaters and lighting products that helped cushion a hit from rising expenses.

Consolidated net profit rose to 611.2 million rupees ($7.46 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to 482.1 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from its consumer products business, which includes room heaters, air cooler and kitchen appliances and accounts for nearly 70% of total sales, rose about 10% to 10.39 billion rupees.

This helped overall revenue from operations to climb 12.5% to 14.84 billion rupees in the quarter.

Expenses remained elevated in the quarter, rising nearly 13%. The company's order book stood at 14.74 billion rupees as of Jan. 1.

Shares of the company were flat at 1,147 rupees in afternoon trading.

($1 = 81.8850 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bajaj Electricals

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.