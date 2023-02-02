Pinterest lays off about 150 employees amid cost-cutting measures

-
ALSO READ
Where did big tech and startups go wrong on hiring?
EPAM sacks around 100 Indian employees, revokes offer letter of others
12k Facebook employees may lose jobs amid 'quiet layoffs', says report
Micron Technology announces layoffs, cost cutting as chip demand drops
Amazon puts Alexa business under major cost-cutting review: Report
-
Photo-sharing social media platform Pinterest is reportedly laying off about 150 employees amid cost-cutting measures.
The move affected less than 5 per cent of Pinterest's total workers, reports Bloomberg, citing sources.
"We're making organisational changes to further set us up to deliver against our company priorities and our long-term strategy," a Pinterest spokeswoman, was quoted as saying.
"Our employees are the heart of how we're able to serve our Pinners around the world. All of the employees who were impacted contributed to Pinterest and as they transition, we're committed to supporting them with separation packages, benefits and other services," she added.
The photo-sharing social media company had about 4,000 employees as of the end of the third quarter, said the report.
Moreover, the report mentioned that the job cuts came from teams across the US-based company, though not all were affected to the same degree.
With this, Pinterest joins other tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Google parent Alphabet that have cut thousands of jobs.
Meanwhile, Digital payments company PayPal also announced that it is laying off 2,000 full-time employees, or about 7 per cent of its global workforce, to address the "challenging macroeconomic environment."
PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman said that these job reductions will occur over the coming weeks, with some organisations impacted more than others.
--IANS
shs/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU