JUST IN
Boeing posts $3.3 billion loss on costs tied to defence programmes
Century Textiles Q2 profit rises 59% to Rs 70 cr, total income jumps
Gland Pharma's Q2 net dips 20.14% to Rs 241.24 cr; India revenue down 42%
DCCDL office rent income up 14% to Rs 801 cr; retail assets revenue up 54%
PCBL posts 4.9% fall in second-quarter profit on rise in total expenses
Dabur Q2 profit slips 2.8% to Rs 490.86 cr; revenue up 6% at Rs 2,986.5 cr
Ramkrishna Forgings PAT in Q2 at Rs 64 cr on account of higher revenues
Q2FY23 preview: Modest revenue growth, Ebitda decline seen in pharma cos
StanChart posts 40% jump in quarterly profit, raises income outlook
Microsoft logs 14% decrease in net profit as Windows hit by weak PC sales
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Dabur India to acquire majority stake in Badshah Masala for Rs 587 crore
IIFL Finance's Q2 net profit rises 36% to Rs 397 crore; total income up 19%
Business Standard

Crompton Electricals reports 18% drop in Q2 profit as expenses surge

Indian household appliance maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported a near 18% drop in September-quarter profit, dented by higher expenses and subdued performance

Topics
Crompton | Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Indian companies

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

CG Consumer, crompton

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian household appliance maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported a near 18% drop in September-quarter profit on Wednesday, missing analyst estimates, dented by higher expenses and subdued performance in the electrical consumer durables division.

The company's profit fell to 1.31 billion Indian rupees ($15.96 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 1.59 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 1.4 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In addition to LED lighting and fans, Crompton Greaves also sells pumps, water heaters, and kitchen appliances.

Overall expenses surged by 31.6% in the second quarter. The company's revenue from operations rose by 22.7% to 17 billion rupees. Electric consumer durables, the company's biggest segment, saw revenue slide by 3.1% to 10.62 billion rupees.

Rival Havells India Ltd last week reported a fall in earnings and pointed out that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has increased commodity prices, putting pressure on the electrical goods industry.

($1 = 82.0570 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Crompton

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 21:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.