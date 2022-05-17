Bajaj Electricals Q4FY22 consolidated net profit down 29% at Rs 39 crore

-
Bajaj Electricals on Tuesday reported a 28.73 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 38.67 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 54.26 crore for March quarter of the previous fiscal year, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.
However, total revenue from operations was up 6.02 per cent at Rs 1,334.32 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,258.47 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses were at Rs 1,299.61 crore in March quarter 2021-22 as compared to Rs 1,214.47 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of Bajaj Electricals were trading at Rs 938.20 apiece on Tuesday afternoon, up 2.69 per cent from its previous close.
