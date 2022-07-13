Bajaj Healthcare forays into highly-regulated opiate processing business

-
ALSO READ
Solara Active Pharma tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q3 results
Budget 2022: Pharma industry seeks enhanced funds for healthcare sector
Jabra Elite 7 Active review: Quality ANC and some real punchy sound
BSH Home Appliances aims to be Rs 5,000 crore company by 2026
Ipca Labs Q4 net profit declines 19% at Rs 130 crore on higher expenses
-
Bajaj Healthcare on Wednesday said it has forayed into the highly regulated opiate processing business.
The company said it has received two orders from the central government to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) from poppy capsules and other derivatives on an annual basis.
It plans to execute both these tenders from its API manufacturing unit located at Savli, Gujarat.
"We have been awarded two tenders for the supply of Opium derived Alkaloids and APIs to the GOI, under long-term contracts and expect successive orders under similar tenders to scale up to the processing of 6,000 MT of Poppy Straw and Opium Gum in the next five years," Bajaj Healthcare Joint Managing Director Anil Jain said in a regulatory filing.
The Indian opiate market holds good potential and the receipt of this order opens the doors to a new business vertical with better margins, he added.
"This is for the first time in the history of the nation that the government has deregulated Opiate Processing to a private player, and we are extremely honoured to be awarded the very first tender in this segment," Jain said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU