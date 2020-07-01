Ban to hit Chinese companies, loosen their grip on Indian app market

Half the companies that figured in the list of the top 10 downloaded apps in May were Chinese. Data from App Annie based on Google Play shows Bytedance, which owns both TikTok and Helo, hit the number three slot in May in terms of downloads — just behind Google and Facebook.

Four other Chinese companies were in the top 10 list — gaming developer Jinke Culture-Outfit-7, social gaming platform Doodle Mobile, live streaming content player Joyy Inc, and OneSmile known for video apps along with the subsidiaries. That’s how complete the Chinese hold on the Indian app ...