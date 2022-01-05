JUST IN
Bandhan Bank collection efficiency ratio increases to 93 pc in December

Loans and advances grew 11 per cent y-o-y to Rs 89,213 crore as on December 31

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Collection efficiency ratio of MFI-turned-private lender Bandhan Bank increased to 93 per cent in December 2021 from 90 per cent in September that year, a company official said on Tuesday.

There has been substantial growth in loans and deposits during the period, it said.

Loans and advances grew 11 per cent y-o-y to Rs 89,213 crore as on December 31, the official said.

Total deposits of the bank grew 19 per cent during the period to Rs 84,500 crore, while CASA increased 26 per cent to Rs 38,528 crore.

First Published: Wed, January 05 2022. 03:02 IST

