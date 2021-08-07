Bank of Baroda back in black in Q1, posts net profit of Rs 1,208 cr

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda tanks 5% post Q4 results but analysts see up to 55% upside
BoB reports net loss of Rs 1,046 cr in Q4, to raise additional Rs 5,000 cr
Low provisions, stable NII: Here's what may drive Bank of Baroda's Q1 PAT
Bank of Baroda Q4 result preview: Here is what leading brokerages expect
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
-
State-owned lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) posted net profit of Rs 1,208 for June 2021 quarter (Q1FY22) as against net loss of Rs 864 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY21). The improvement in bottomline is backed by robust rise in net interest income (15 per cent), and other income (63.3 per cent) and dip in provisions.
On Friday, the BoB stock had closed 1.03 per cent up at Rs 83.35 per share on BSE.
Its net interest income (NII) rose by 15.8 per cent in Q1FY22 to Rs 7,892 crore from Rs 6,816 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 (Q1FY21).
The non-interest income rose 63.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,969 crore, from Rs 1,818 crore in Q1FY21.
Asset quality profile improved with gross non-performing assets down to 8.86 per cent in June 2021, from 9.39 per cent last year. However, Net NPA moved up to 3.03 per cent, from 2.83 per cent in June 2020. Its provision coverage ratio stood at 83.14 per cent in June 2021 as against 83.3 per cent a year ago.
Its provisions and contingencies dipped to Rs 4,111 crore in Q1FY22, as against Rs 5,349 crore in Q1FY21.
The capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.4 per cent in June 2021 up from 12.84 per cent at the end of June 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU