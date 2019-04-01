Bank of Baroda: Faster reduction in credit costs may lead to re-rating

The combined entity comprising Bank of Baroda (BoB), Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank caught the eyes of investors, gaining over four per cent on its debut on Monday as a merged entity (Bank of Baroda). As the advantages of the merger, which include the merged entity being elevated as the second largest public sector bank and third largest lender in terms of balance sheet, are well-known to investors, the focus here on shifts to the bank’s growth and asset quality.

The Street, for now, is divided into these factors. Analysts at Credit Suisse have in a recent report, slashed their ...