Bank of India Q3 net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 540.72 cr

-
ALSO READ
3 PSU banks likely to be out of PCA framework by March: DFS Secretary
To avoid zombie lending, banks need fully empowered boards: Eco Survey
Pvt banks report healthy deposit accretions, sluggish advances growth in Q3
RBI says it will charge banks if they do not improve customer grievance
Indian banks' loans rose 6.1% in two weeks to Dec 18, shows RBI data
-
State-owned Bank of India on Wednesday reported a more than five-fold jump in standalone net profit to Rs 540.72 crore for the quarter ended in December.
The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 105.52 crore in the year-ago period.
However, total income during the third quarter of financial year 2020-21 was down at Rs 12,310.92 crore as against Rs 13,338.09 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.
On a consolidated basis, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 610.37 crore, up by more than four times as against Rs 138.20 crore in the year-ago period. Income was down at Rs 12,372.88 crore as against Rs 13,430.53 crore.
On the asset front, gross bad loans or non-performing assets (NPA) fell to 13.25 per cent of gross advances at the end of December 2020 as against 16.30 per cent in the year-ago period.
In value terms, gross NPAs were Rs 54,997.03 crore, lower than Rs 61,730.54 crore.
Likewise, the net NPA was trimmed to 2.46 per cent (Rs 9,077.32 crore) from 5.97 per cent (Rs 20,113.34 crore).
Shares of Bank of India traded at Rs 60.85 apiece on the BSE, up 2.79 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU