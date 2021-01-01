Indian banks' loans rose 6.1% in two weeks to Dec 18, shows RBI data

-
-
Indian banks' loans rose 6.1% in the two weeks to Dec. 18 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.3%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 518.61 billion rupees ($7.09 billion) to 105.50 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 18.
Non-food credit rose 546.21 billion rupees to 104.56 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 27.60 billion rupees to 931.52 billion rupees.
Bank deposits fell 1.01 trillion rupees to 144.83 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 18.
($1 = 73.1200 Indian rupees)
