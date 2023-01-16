BoM Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 775 cr, lender mulls 5% stake sale

Bank of Maharashtra’s (BoM's) net profit rose almost 140 per cent per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 775.03 crore in the quarter ended December (Q3 FY23), on the back of an improvement in its net interest margin (NIM).

The Pune-based public sector lender made a net profit of Rs 324.63 crore in (Q3FY22). Sequentially, net profit was up from Rs 535.06 for Q2 FY23.

The bank’s stock closed 4.6 per cent higher at Rs 33.05 per share on BSE on Monday.

BoM may come out with a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares in the last quarter of FY23 to reduce the government’s stake by about five per cent from the present 91 per cent, said A S Rajeev, the bank's managing director and CEO, in a media interaction after the financial .

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 17.53 per cent in December 2022. Net interest income (NII) was up 29.65 per cent YoY in Q3 FY23 at Rs 1,980 crore. Sequentially, NII rose from Rs 1,887 crore in Q2Fy23.

NIM improved to 3.6 per cent in Q3 FY23 from 3.11 per cent in Q3 FY22. Sequentially, NIM rose from 3.55 per cent in Q2 FY23.

The margins are expected to remain between 3.5-3.75 per cent in the current quarter (Q3 FY23), said Rajeev.

The lender's non-interest income rose five per cent YoY to Rs 641 crore in Q3 FY23. Sequentially, it rose from Rs 502 crore in the quarter ended September 2022.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) were at 2.94 per cent till September 2022, compared to 4.73 per cent a year ago. Sequentially, GNPAs were down from 3.34 per cent in September 2022. Net NPAs dipped to 0.47 per cent from 1.24 per cent. Sequentially, they improved from 0.68 per cent in September 2022.

The bank will work to keep Gross NPAs below 3.0 per cent and net NPAs below 0.5 per cent, Rajeev said.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) rose to 97.18 per cent in Q3 FY23 from 93.77 per cent a year ago. Sequentially, it improved from 96.06 per cent in September 2022 (Q2 FY22).

The bank’s loan book grew by 21.67 per cent YoY to Rs 1.57 trillion for the third quarter ended December 2022. Sequentially, the growth rate moderated from 28.65 per cent in Q2 FY23.

The bank expects to expand loan book by about 22-23 per cent in FY23 with care for sound asset quality and prudent borrower selection.

The deposits grew by 11.69 per cent YoY to Rs 2.08 trillion in December 2022. The board has mandated growth of 12-15 per cent YoY for deposits.

The share of low-cost money--current accounts and savings deposit (CASA)--declined 52.5 per cent at end of December 2022 compared to 56.27 per cent in September 2022 and 55.05 a year ago.

The credit-to-deposit (C\D) ratio was 75.30 per cent at the end of December 2022 up from 69.13 per cent a year ago. Sequentially C\D ratio rose from 75.68 per cent in September 2022.