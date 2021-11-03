Bata India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 37 crore for Sept quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bata expects 30% stores to be run on franchise model in about 4 years
Bata India Q4 net falls 23%, announces dividend of Rs 4 per share
Bata India appoints ex-Britannia exec Gunjan Shah as country CEO
Bata India to focus on expansion in small towns, online channels
Footwear, readymade garments likely to attract higher rates of GST
-
Shoemaker Bata India on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.18 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021 helped by an increase in sales from its retail outlets, e-commerce platforms and expansion drive of the company.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 44.31 crore in July-September period a year ago, Bata India said in a BSE filing.
Revenue from operations was up at Rs 614.12 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 367.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
"Since the opening of the economy and aggressive vaccination drives across the country, the company has continued its multiple measures to ensure customer safety, consumer-relevant communication, product availability and drive channel expansion.
"All these have resulted in a consistent increase in footfalls across its retail outlets, along with growth seen via e-commerce platforms and expansion drive in smaller towns in Tier 3-5," the company said in a post earning statement.
Total expenses were at Rs 575.44 crore as against Rs 440.72 crore a year ago.
Bata India MD and CEO Gunjan Shah said:"Along with channel expansion initiatives, we continued our strong focus on cost-savings measures across our network, controlling discretionary spends and enhancing productivity. These measures have laid the foundation that will help us capture the emerging consumer demand efficiently."
Innovation via agile product creation, introducing new emerging digital channels, expansion in tier 3-5 towns, and productivity enhancement will continue to be a priority along with the safety of our customers and employees through a robust vaccination drive, he added.
Over the outlook, the company said: "Despite the prevailing uncertainties, we are looking forward to the forthcoming festive season and onwards with cautious optimism".
Shares of Bata India on Wednesday settled at Rs 2,036.05 apiece on BSE, down 0.44 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU