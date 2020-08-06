JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Edtech start-up Whitehat Jr sold to Byju's on Zoom for $300 million
Business Standard

Bayer CropScience Q1 net jumps 86% to Rs 251.7 cr on good monsoon

Total income rose to Rs 1,242.7 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal, from Rs 969 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

Topics
Bayer CropScience

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
The company's net profit stood at Rs 135.3 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing

Bayer CropScience Ltd on Thursday reported an 86 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 251.7 crore for the June quarter on better monsoon that helped boost its sales of seeds and crop protection products.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 135.3 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,242.7 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal, from Rs 969 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the filing added.

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 22:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU