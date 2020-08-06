Bayer CropScience Q1 net jumps 86% to Rs 251.7 cr on good monsoon

Ltd on Thursday reported an 86 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 251.7 crore for the June quarter on better monsoon that helped boost its sales of seeds and crop protection products.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 135.3 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,242.7 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal, from Rs 969 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the filing added.