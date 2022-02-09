BCG, Accenture Strategy top recruiters in first phase of IIM-A's placements

-
The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) made the highest number of offers (47), including pre-placement offers (PPOs), in cluster one of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad’s (IIM-A) final placement process.
Accenture Strategy was the largest recruiter, with 32 offers across two roles. Unlike some other business schools, IIM Ahmedabad follows a cluster system of final placements process that invites companies of various sectors in cohorts at regular intervals.
The first cluster of the final placement process for PGP class of 2022 comprised four cohorts: investment banking and markets, management consulting, advisory consulting and private equity, venture capital and asset management.
Other recruiters included American Express, Arthur D Little, Bain, Bernstein, Citibank, EY Parthenon, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Kearney, McKinsey, Monitor Deloitte, Oliver Wyman, Premji Invest, PwC, Standard Chartered, and The Xander Group, among others.
Management consulting firms continued to hire in large numbers this year at IIM-A.
Finance firms offered roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions including PPOs. While Goldman Sachs made the highest number of offers of 7 including PPOs, American Express closely followed with 5 offers in Cluster 1.
The second cluster will be held on February 11, 2022. However, with the premier B-school following the Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS), IIM Ahmedabad will later release a detailed audited report.
