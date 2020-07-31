Before swinging the axe on jobs, retire the retired first: Air India staff

JUST IN
Air India | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Anjuli Bhargava  |  New Delhi 

As the battle to save jobs at the national carrier gets turbulent, a section of Air India employees (including pilots) says at least 202 retired staffers still on the payrolls and a potential 3,399 permanent workers on the cusp of retirement should be the ‘first targets’ for the proposed leave-without-pay (LWP) scheme.

According to sources, if the idea of the new scheme is to only weed out around 600 employees and subsequently save the carrier Rs 10 crore a month, the management could have easily laid off the retired employees, who had an advantage over others by dint of ...

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 06:10 IST

