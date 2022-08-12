JUST IN
BEML to list land holding company, clearing way for privatisation
EarlySalary in talks to raise $110 million in TPG-led funding: Report
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO
Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 11% in July as chip situation improves
SC issues notices to Centre, ONGC over Vedanta's appeal on Barmer oil field
Kolte-Patil buys land in Pune; eyes Rs 1,400 cr sales from housing project
Dabur's chairman Amit Burman resigns, will remain non-executive director
Salaries of top managers rise as occupancy in hospitality sector improves
Meesho adds 8 new vernacular languages to tap 377 mn potential user base
Head of Tata Trusts may be disallowed from heading a Tata Group company
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Zee Entertainment Q1 consolidated net profit down 49% to Rs 107 cr
Sun TV Networks Q1 consolidated net profit rises 35% to Rs 494 crore
Business Standard

BEML to list land holding company, clearing way for privatisation

Defence PSU's board will meet on August 18 to finalise a proposal for share allotment

Topics
BEML | PSUs | public sector undertakings

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 

PSU, Privatisation
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

BEML will soon list its land holding company on the exchanges after receiving the corporate ministry’s approval, helping efforts for the privatisation of the defence public sector undertaking (PSU).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on BEML

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 19:05 IST

`
.