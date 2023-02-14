Bengaluru, Mumbai top locations for jobs in Q4FY23: TeamLease study

Propelled by robust post-pandemic recovery and multiple government initiatives, Bengaluru, and Chennai have emerged as the cities with the highest hiring sentiment in the services and manufacturing sectors respectively, according to the TeamLease Employment Outlook Reports for Q4 FY2023.

Nearly 97 per cent of employers surveyed across the top two cities have shown increased hiring intent in their sectors, the report said.

“Surplus public investment in PLI schemes, the Indian Government's asset monetisation programme, increased private participation in key sectors, and revisions in FDI laws in defence and telecom sectors have fueled growth in across sectors, especially in tier-1 and tier-2 cities. are therefore shoring up their talent pool to meet their increasing requirements. The positive hiring outlook will likely continue in the next quarter as well," said Kartik Narayan, Chief Executive Officer-Staffing, TeamLease Services.

Overall, while tier-1 cities led on hiring intent, Tier-2 cities saw close to 75 per cent employers across manufacturing and service sectors indicating positive sentiment. However, Tier-3 and rural areas lagged considerably on hiring intent, at 46 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively.

"India's GDP vision and multiple domestic focused initiatives has provided the much needed impetus to the industry post the pandemic. This in turn has given a fillip to employment generation; improving the intent to hire across sectors, locations and industries. 60% employers in manufacturing and 77% in services, inclining to hire more, is a testament to the growing opportunities in the ecosystem," added Mayur Taday, Chief Business Officer, TeamLease Services.





Hiring Sentiment Acriss Top Cities in Manufacturing and Service Sectors (%) Services Sector: Cities Hiring Intent Among Organizations (as a %) Chennai 94% Delhi 90% Hyderabad 86% Mumbai 85% Manufacturing Sector: Cities Hiring Intent Among Organizations (as a %) Bengaluru 94% Chennai 89% Delhi 84% Pune 73% Hiring Sentiment in Tier 2 and Beyond cities in Manufacturing and Service Sectors (%) Services Sector: Region Hiring Intent Among Organizations (as a %) Tier 1 99% Tier 2 77% Tier 3 49% Rural 25% Manufacturing Sector: Region Hiring Intent Among Organizations (as a %) Tier 1 94% Tier 2 73% Tier 3 43% Rural 23% Industry-wise Hiring Sentiment in Manufacturing and Service Sectors (%) Services Sector: Industry Hiring Intent Among Organizations (as a %) E-commerce and Allied Start-ups 98% Telecommunications 94% Educational Services 93% Manufacturing Sector: Industry Hiring Intent Among Organizations (as a %) Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals 98% FMCG 86% EV and Infrastructure 71% Hiring Sentiment Among Functions in Manufacturing and Serivce Sectors (%) Services Sector: Functions Hiring Intent Among Organizations (as a %) Sales 91% Enginerring 80% Marketing 60% Manufacturing Sector: Functions Hiring Intent Among Organizations (as a %) Sales 98% Marketing 86% Engineering 78%

Source: TeamLease Services