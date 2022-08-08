JUST IN
Hospitality companies see brisk business for upcoming long weekend
Business Standard

Berger Paints hopes to close FY23 with Rs 10K-cr sales amid strong demand

Despite inflationary headwinds, Berger Paints posted its best ever quarterly sales in Q1 of FY23 in terms of volume and value

Companies | Berger Paints

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Berger Paints Q4 net profit declines 21% to Rs 75 crore
A combination of factors contributed to Berger’s performance — launch of a slew of products, renewed focus on distribution expansion coupled with demand.

Riding on strong demand, Berger Paints India — the country’s second-largest paints company — expects to close FY23 with consolidated sales of Rs 10,000 crore.

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 06:15 IST

