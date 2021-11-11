BGR Energy Systems post Rs 2.65 cr net profit in September quarter

-
BGR Energy Systems on Thursday posted Rs 2.65 crore consolidated net profit for the September quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The company had reported a loss of Rs 151.17 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, stated a BSE filing.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 513.46 crore in the quarter from Rs 274.07 crore in the same period a year ago.
The board also approved reappointment of Arjun Govind Raghupathy as Managing Director from November 11, 2021.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure reports Rs 8.74 cr loss in September quarter
*Schneider Electric Infrastructure reported a loss of Rs 8.74 crore for the September quarter mainly due to lower revenues.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, a BSE filing stated.
Total income of the company dipped to Rs 305.14 crore in the quarter from Rs 373.58 crore in the same period a year ago.
