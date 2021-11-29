Bharat Biotech resumes Covaxin export with 'long-pending orders' in Nov

-
ALSO READ
Booster dose: Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine may be used with Covaxin
Covaxin 77.8% effective against symptomatic Covid-19: Bharat Biotech
Centre allows Bharat Biotech to begin commercial exports of Covaxin
WHO grants much-awaited emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
Covaxin 77.8% effective against symptomatic Covid-19, says Bharat Biotech
-
Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech said on Monday that it has resumed exports of its Covid-19 vaccine with ‘long-pending orders’ being executed this month.
The company further added that the exports would be expanded in the following months.
The Centre allowed commercial exports of Covaxin last week.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU