Bharat Dynamics Limited pays final dividend of Rs 35 crore to government

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Hyderabad based Defence Public Sector Undertaking has paid final dividend of Rs 35.018 crore to the government of India.
A press statement from the Defence Wing of the Government of India, read, "Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, BDL presented cheque for Rs 35.018 Crore, being the final dividend pertaining to Government of India shareholding in BDL, to Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday."
As per the statement, BDL has declared final dividend of Rs 2.55 per share of Rs 10/- each for the financial year 2019-2020. The final dividend declared by the Company works out to 25.5 per cent of the paid up share capital of Rs 183.28 Crore.
Earlier, during March this year, an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share amounting to Rs 100.518 Crore was paid by BDL to the Government of India for the financial year 2019-20 towards Government of India's shareholding in BDL. With this, the total dividend paid by BDL to Government of India for the financial year 2019-20 amounts to Rs 135.536 Crore.
BDL achieved a sales turnover of Rs 3,095.20 Crore and Profit Before Tax of Rs 742.45 Crore for the year 2019-20.
Raj Kumar, Secretary, Department of Defence Production (DDP) and Chandraker Bharti, Joint Secretary (Aero) from Ministry of Defence were present on the occasion.
